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Bastar Transforms: From Red Terror to Development Hub

The Bastar region in Chhattisgarh is transitioning from decades of Maoist insurgency to development, with security camps being converted into public infrastructure. High-ranking Maoist leader Papa Rao and others have surrendered, reflecting the diminishing influence of Naxalism, as government efforts focus on community development and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:02 IST
Bastar Transforms: From Red Terror to Development Hub
  • Country:
  • India

The Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, once plagued by Maoist insurgency, is witnessing a significant transformation as plans are in motion to convert security camps into schools, hospitals, and community centers. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced these developments, highlighting the government's focus on rehabilitation and economic growth.

At a recent event marking the surrender of senior Maoist commander Papa Rao, Sharma spoke about the decline of Naxalism, attributing it to successful rehabilitation initiatives and community engagement. He emphasized the importance of maintaining control over natural resources for local communities, especially the youth.

The state's efforts, aided by technical support and community programs like the Bastar Olympics, have led to substantial progress in eliminating armed insurgency. This shift not only promises improved infrastructure but also paves the way for sustainable development, as the region moves forward on a path of peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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