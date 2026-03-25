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Uttar Pradesh Builds 'Bharatpur': A New Hope for Disaster-Affected Families

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proposed naming a new rehabilitation colony 'Bharatpur' for 500 disaster-affected families in Mihipurwa. The initiative aims to provide safe housing, infrastructure, and financial aid, focusing on social harmony and inclusive governance without discrimination based on caste or community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Builds 'Bharatpur': A New Hope for Disaster-Affected Families
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the naming of a new rehabilitation colony 'Bharatpur' during a resettlement program for approximately 500 disaster-affected people in Mihipurwa. The initiative symbolizes the unity between Lord Ram and Bharat, promoting social harmony among displaced families.

The government prioritizes providing safe housing and basic amenities, ensuring a dignified life for the previously neglected families displaced due to repeated disasters. Financial aid and essential infrastructure, including pucca houses, electricity, and water facilities, are part of the comprehensive plan.

Highlighting inclusive governance, Adityanath emphasized that the benefits of governmental schemes are distributed without discrimination. Criticizing opposition parties, he stressed the administration's commitment to serving all communities, mentioning ongoing developments in bringing forest villages into the mainstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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