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Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Engineers Over Jal Jeevan Mission Negligence

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended 12 engineers and taken disciplinary action against others for alleged negligence in the Jal Jeevan Mission. This follows complaints about poor execution of the scheme, aimed at providing tap water to rural households. The crackdown includes departmental inquiries and transfers to ensure project efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Engineers Over Jal Jeevan Mission Negligence
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The Uttar Pradesh government cracked down on 26 engineers over alleged negligence in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission, suspending 12 and ordering inquiries into others, as per an official statement released Wednesday. The mission seeks to supply tap water to rural households, and complaints have surged regarding the project's execution.

Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Srivastava spearheaded the action against various ranks of engineers, including those from Lakhimpur Kheri, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, and other districts. While 12 engineers face suspension, four are under departmental investigation, and show-cause notices have been issued to three more.

This stringent move is among the largest against state water corporation personnel in recent history. It comes after a notable controversy on January 30 during a visit by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh in Mahoba, highlighting issues with road repair post-pipeline work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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