Bribe Bust: CBI Catches Railway Official Red-Handed
The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a South Eastern Railway chief commercial inspector in Ranchi for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe. The inspector demanded 10% of pending bills totaling Rs 8.7 lakh. A trap caught him accepting the first part of the payment; investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a chief commercial inspector from South Eastern Railway in Ranchi. The arrest came following allegations of bribery where the official demanded a bribe amounting to 10% of pending bills—approximately Rs 8.7 lakh—for clearing those invoices.
According to a statement released on Wednesday, the inspector was caught red-handed while accepting a negotiated bribe of Rs 50,000 as the first installment from the complainant. This action was the result of a carefully laid trap by the CBI to nab him in the act.
A thorough search was conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused official. The investigation is ongoing as the authorities delve further into the case.
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