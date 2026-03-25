Bribe Bust: CBI Catches Railway Official Red-Handed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a chief commercial inspector from South Eastern Railway in Ranchi. The arrest came following allegations of bribery where the official demanded a bribe amounting to 10% of pending bills—approximately Rs 8.7 lakh—for clearing those invoices.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the inspector was caught red-handed while accepting a negotiated bribe of Rs 50,000 as the first installment from the complainant. This action was the result of a carefully laid trap by the CBI to nab him in the act.

A thorough search was conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused official. The investigation is ongoing as the authorities delve further into the case.