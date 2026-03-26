India Accelerates Critical Minerals Strategy with Startup-led Mining Ecosystem

In a decisive move to secure its resource future and reduce import dependence, India is scaling up exploration of critical minerals while actively building a startup-led mining ecosystem and robust domestic value chains, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced.

Speaking at the Governing Body meeting of the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust (NMET), the Minister outlined a comprehensive strategy to fast-track exploration, deepen private sector participation, and strengthen India’s position in the global critical minerals supply chain.

Critical Minerals at the Core of India’s Economic Strategy

With global demand for critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements rising sharply—driven by electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and advanced electronics—India is moving to secure its strategic interests.

“India is in the process of scaling up exploration of critical minerals… to reduce import dependence,” Dr. Jitendra Singh said, underlining the urgency of aligning exploration efforts with global demand trends and national priorities.

India currently imports a large share of its critical mineral requirements, making domestic exploration and processing a strategic necessity for energy security and industrial growth.

Expanding Exploration in High-Potential Regions

The government is intensifying exploration in promising mineral belts, including:

Siwana belt (Rajasthan) — emerging lithium prospects

Salal–Haimna block (Jammu & Kashmir) — under active evaluation

Dr. Singh called for expanding indigenous exploration across additional potential zones, leveraging advanced technologies and coordinated geological surveys.

Startup-Led Mining Ecosystem: A New Growth Engine

A key highlight of the government’s approach is the push to create a startup-driven mining ecosystem, opening the sector to innovation and new-age technologies.

Drawing inspiration from India’s successful biotechnology startup model, the Minister emphasized:

Targeted incentives for startups

Institutional support and incubation

Technology-driven exploration methods (AI, remote sensing, data analytics)

This marks a shift from traditional mining practices toward a technology-enabled, innovation-led sector, capable of improving efficiency, sustainability, and discovery rates.

Boosting Private Sector Participation

To scale exploration capacity, the government is focusing on strengthening Notified Private Exploration Agencies (NPEAs).

Key priorities include:

Improved access to finance and advanced technology

Faster project approvals and regulatory clearances

Enhanced institutional support to expand private participation

“Building capacity in private exploration agencies is essential for long-term growth,” Dr. Singh said, stressing the need for a collaborative public-private model.

Addressing Bottlenecks: Faster Clearances and Approvals

The Minister acknowledged that delays in approvals—particularly:

Forest and environmental clearances

Pre-exploration permissions

Procurement processes

continue to impact project timelines.

He called for streamlined systems and inter-agency coordination to ensure that exploration activities maintain momentum, especially in strategically critical zones.

Developing End-to-End Domestic Value Chains

Beyond exploration, India is focusing on building complete domestic supply chains, including:

Mineral extraction

Processing and refining

Value addition for industrial use

Processing infrastructure is being developed across key states:

Maharashtra

Odisha

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

These efforts aim to reduce reliance on foreign processing hubs and position India as a global player in mineral value chains.

International Collaboration with Indigenous Focus

India is also exploring international partnerships to access advanced technologies and expertise, while continuing to strengthen domestic R&D through institutions such as:

CSIR–Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology (CSIR–IMMT)

Department of Atomic Energy

This dual approach balances global integration with technological self-reliance.

Community Engagement for Smooth Implementation

Recognizing the importance of local support, the government plans to involve:

Members of Parliament (MPs)

State legislators

in exploration regions to:

Build awareness among communities

Reduce resistance to projects

Ensure inclusive development

Strengthening NMET’s Role in Innovation and Execution

Reviewing NMET’s performance, Dr. Singh emphasized its role in:

Supporting innovation in exploration technologies

Funding pilot projects for critical mineral recovery

Incentivising states to actively participate

Improving project approval mechanisms

He stressed the need for NMET to act as a catalyst for efficiency, coordination, and technological advancement in the sector.

Call for Faster Auctions and State Participation

Co-chairing the meeting, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy highlighted the growing importance of critical minerals in India’s growth trajectory.

He called for:

Accelerated mineral block auctions

Greater participation from states and private players

Faster translation of exploration into operational projects

“Critical minerals will play a key role in India’s growth,” Reddy said.

The Bigger Picture: India’s Global Ambition

Global projections indicate that demand for critical minerals could grow fourfold by 2040, driven by clean energy transitions and digital technologies.

India’s push signals a broader ambition to:

Achieve resource security

Strengthen manufacturing competitiveness

Become a key player in global supply chains

If executed effectively, the strategy could transform India from a net importer to a significant contributor in the global critical minerals ecosystem.