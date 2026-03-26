SA Eyes Expanded Infrastructure Partnership with China as Investment Ties Deepen
South Africa and China share nearly 30 years of formal diplomatic relations, with ties evolving into an All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa is looking to significantly scale up its infrastructure partnership with China, focusing on modernising ports, rail, and road networks, as part of broader efforts to boost economic growth and regional integration.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile made the remarks while hosting Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the 9th South Africa–China Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, underscoring the growing strategic importance of bilateral ties.
Infrastructure at the Core of Future Cooperation
Mashatile highlighted infrastructure as a priority area for expanded collaboration:
“We see significant potential to further expand cooperation in infrastructure development, particularly in the modernisation of ports, rail and road networks.”
These sectors are viewed as critical to:
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Unlocking economic growth
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Improving logistics efficiency
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Enhancing regional trade integration
With South Africa facing persistent infrastructure bottlenecks—especially in rail and ports—Chinese investment and technical expertise are expected to play a key role in accelerating upgrades.
Nearly Three Decades of Strategic Partnership
South Africa and China share nearly 30 years of formal diplomatic relations, with ties evolving into an All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era.
Mashatile noted that the relationship has grown in:
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Depth and scope
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Strategic and economic importance
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Contribution to development outcomes
The partnership is currently guided by the Ten-Year Strategic Programme for Cooperation (2020–2029), which outlines priority areas including:
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Trade and investment
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Industrialisation
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Technology cooperation
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Infrastructure development
Bi-National Commission: Apex Mechanism Driving Cooperation
The Bi-National Commission (BNC), established in 2000 under the Pretoria Declaration, remains the highest-level platform coordinating bilateral engagement.
Co-chaired at Deputy Presidential level, the BNC:
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Provides strategic direction for cooperation
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Reviews progress across sectors
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Identifies new priority areas
Mashatile expressed hope that the 9th session would:
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Consolidate progress since the previous meeting
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Strengthen sectoral collaboration
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Align priorities with global economic shifts
Growing Chinese Investment Footprint
South Africa has seen a steady increase in Chinese investment, particularly in infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy sectors.
The Deputy President welcomed this trend, stating:
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Government is encouraged by the expanding investment footprint of Chinese enterprises
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Partnerships must deliver practical, people-centred outcomes
This aligns with South Africa’s broader goal of:
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Driving inclusive economic growth
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Creating jobs
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Supporting sustainable development
High-Level Engagements Reinforce Strategic Ties
Recent engagements have reinforced bilateral momentum, including:
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Mashatile’s working visit to China (July 2025)
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Meetings with Chinese leadership, including Premier Li Qiang (November 2025)
These interactions have focused on advancing:
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Trade and investment flows
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Industrial development
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Multilateral cooperation and governance
Shared Vision: Modernisation and Inclusive Growth
The 9th BNC is being held under the theme of “advancing shared modernisation”, reflecting a joint commitment to:
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Technological advancement
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Industrial growth
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Inclusive development
Mashatile emphasized that cooperation must adapt to a rapidly changing global environment, while ensuring benefits for citizens in both countries.
South Africa’s Strategic Approach to Global Partnerships
The Deputy President reiterated that South Africa’s foreign policy is guided by:
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National interest
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Development priorities
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Improving livelihoods
“In this regard, South Africa remains committed to ensuring that its partnership with China delivers practical outcomes that improve the lives of its people.”
The Bigger Picture: Infrastructure as a Growth Catalyst
As South Africa seeks to revitalise its economy, infrastructure investment remains a cornerstone strategy.
Enhanced cooperation with China could:
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Accelerate infrastructure modernisation
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Improve trade competitiveness
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Strengthen regional connectivity within Africa
With nearly three decades of diplomatic engagement and a structured cooperation framework in place, the partnership is poised to play a central role in South Africa’s development trajectory.