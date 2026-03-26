SA Eyes Expanded Infrastructure Partnership with China as Investment Ties Deepen

South Africa is looking to significantly scale up its infrastructure partnership with China, focusing on modernising ports, rail, and road networks, as part of broader efforts to boost economic growth and regional integration.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile made the remarks while hosting Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the 9th South Africa–China Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, underscoring the growing strategic importance of bilateral ties.

Infrastructure at the Core of Future Cooperation

Mashatile highlighted infrastructure as a priority area for expanded collaboration:

“We see significant potential to further expand cooperation in infrastructure development, particularly in the modernisation of ports, rail and road networks.”

These sectors are viewed as critical to:

Unlocking economic growth

Improving logistics efficiency

Enhancing regional trade integration

With South Africa facing persistent infrastructure bottlenecks—especially in rail and ports—Chinese investment and technical expertise are expected to play a key role in accelerating upgrades.

Nearly Three Decades of Strategic Partnership

South Africa and China share nearly 30 years of formal diplomatic relations, with ties evolving into an All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era.

Mashatile noted that the relationship has grown in:

Depth and scope

Strategic and economic importance

Contribution to development outcomes

The partnership is currently guided by the Ten-Year Strategic Programme for Cooperation (2020–2029), which outlines priority areas including:

Trade and investment

Industrialisation

Technology cooperation

Infrastructure development

Bi-National Commission: Apex Mechanism Driving Cooperation

The Bi-National Commission (BNC), established in 2000 under the Pretoria Declaration, remains the highest-level platform coordinating bilateral engagement.

Co-chaired at Deputy Presidential level, the BNC:

Provides strategic direction for cooperation

Reviews progress across sectors

Identifies new priority areas

Mashatile expressed hope that the 9th session would:

Consolidate progress since the previous meeting

Strengthen sectoral collaboration

Align priorities with global economic shifts

Growing Chinese Investment Footprint

South Africa has seen a steady increase in Chinese investment, particularly in infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy sectors.

The Deputy President welcomed this trend, stating:

Government is encouraged by the expanding investment footprint of Chinese enterprises

Partnerships must deliver practical, people-centred outcomes

This aligns with South Africa’s broader goal of:

Driving inclusive economic growth

Creating jobs

Supporting sustainable development

High-Level Engagements Reinforce Strategic Ties

Recent engagements have reinforced bilateral momentum, including:

Mashatile’s working visit to China (July 2025)

Meetings with Chinese leadership, including Premier Li Qiang (November 2025)

These interactions have focused on advancing:

Trade and investment flows

Industrial development

Multilateral cooperation and governance

Shared Vision: Modernisation and Inclusive Growth

The 9th BNC is being held under the theme of “advancing shared modernisation”, reflecting a joint commitment to:

Technological advancement

Industrial growth

Inclusive development

Mashatile emphasized that cooperation must adapt to a rapidly changing global environment, while ensuring benefits for citizens in both countries.

South Africa’s Strategic Approach to Global Partnerships

The Deputy President reiterated that South Africa’s foreign policy is guided by:

National interest

Development priorities

Improving livelihoods

“In this regard, South Africa remains committed to ensuring that its partnership with China delivers practical outcomes that improve the lives of its people.”

The Bigger Picture: Infrastructure as a Growth Catalyst

As South Africa seeks to revitalise its economy, infrastructure investment remains a cornerstone strategy.

Enhanced cooperation with China could:

Accelerate infrastructure modernisation

Improve trade competitiveness

Strengthen regional connectivity within Africa

With nearly three decades of diplomatic engagement and a structured cooperation framework in place, the partnership is poised to play a central role in South Africa’s development trajectory.