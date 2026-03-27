Pentagon Considers Redirecting Weapons Amid Middle East Tensions
The Pentagon is considering redirecting weapons originally meant for Ukraine to the Middle East due to the war in Iran. This includes air defense interceptor missiles. U.S. operations have intensified, targeting over 10,000 locations in Iran to curb its power projection outside borders.
The Pentagon is evaluating a possible reallocation of weapons destined for Ukraine to the Middle East, as tensions in Iran create supply strains on crucial U.S. munitions. The Washington Post cited the information from three anonymous sources.
Among the weapons that could be redirected are air defense interceptor missiles obtained through a NATO initiative established last year. This program enables partner countries to purchase U.S. arms for Ukraine, as reported. The strategic review is a response to heightened U.S. operations in the region. Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command in the Middle East, announced that U.S. forces have targeted over 10,000 sites in Iran, aiming to restrict Iran's power projection capabilities.
A Pentagon spokesperson assured the Washington Post that the U.S. would maintain the supply of necessary arms to its forces and allies. Meanwhile, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that systems purchased for Kyiv are either delivered or in transit. There was no immediate response from the Pentagon or the U.S. State Department to Reuters' inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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