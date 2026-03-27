Ghana's Historic Step: UN Declares Transatlantic Slavery the 'Gravest Crime'

The United Nations General Assembly made a historic decision by passing a resolution to deem the transatlantic slave trade the 'gravest crime against humanity.' Proposed by Ghana, this resolution has the potential to broaden international legal definitions and provide grounds for restitution claims.

This landmark decision aims to reshape the global understanding of historical crimes and paves the way for reparations. The assembly's recognition of transatlantic slavery's long-lasting impact calls for both material and immaterial reparations, seeking to address enduring inequalities.

Ghana's resolution underscores the systemic nature of slavery and has sparked debate, especially among nations that abstained or opposed, due to the financial and legal implications involved. However, this resolution is crucial in mobilizing pan-African solidarity and rekindling discussions around historical injustices.