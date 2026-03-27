Senate Pushes Forward with Partial DHS Funding

The United States Senate took decisive action early on Friday by passing a significant funding package that ensures continued operation for most components of the Department of Homeland Security, except for agencies like ICE and parts of Customs and Border Protection.

According to multiple media outlets, the package includes funding for the Transportation Security Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard. However, the necessary funding approvals from the House of Representatives are still pending. This step is crucial before the funded agencies can resume their operations, CNN has reported.

The Senate's approval, achieved through a voice vote during an unusual overnight session, underscores the urgency and importance of addressing security funding amid ongoing concerns about national and border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)