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Senate Pushes Forward with Partial DHS Funding

The US Senate has passed a funding package for most of the Department of Homeland Security, excluding ICE and part of Customs and Border Protection. The House still needs to act for the funded agencies to reopen. The vote took place during a rare overnight session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:41 IST
Senate Pushes Forward with Partial DHS Funding
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The United States Senate took decisive action early on Friday by passing a significant funding package that ensures continued operation for most components of the Department of Homeland Security, except for agencies like ICE and parts of Customs and Border Protection.

According to multiple media outlets, the package includes funding for the Transportation Security Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard. However, the necessary funding approvals from the House of Representatives are still pending. This step is crucial before the funded agencies can resume their operations, CNN has reported.

The Senate's approval, achieved through a voice vote during an unusual overnight session, underscores the urgency and importance of addressing security funding amid ongoing concerns about national and border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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