INS Trikand Docks in Mozambique, Reinforcing India’s Maritime Diplomacy and Outreach in Indian Ocean Region

Demonstrating India’s growing maritime engagement and strategic outreach in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), INS Trikand, a frontline guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Maputo, Mozambique, as part of its ongoing operational deployment in the South West Indian Ocean.

The visit underscores India’s sustained commitment to enhancing maritime security cooperation, defence partnerships, and humanitarian collaboration with key regional partners, particularly along Africa’s eastern seaboard.

Strengthening India–Mozambique Maritime Partnership

Mozambique occupies a strategically significant position along major sea lanes of communication (SLOCs) in the western Indian Ocean, making it a crucial partner for India’s maritime diplomacy. Over the years, bilateral ties between the two nations have expanded across defence training, capacity-building, and coordinated responses to maritime challenges such as piracy, illegal fishing, and trafficking.

The arrival of INS Trikand is expected to further deepen:

Operational coordination between the Indian and Mozambique Navies

Interoperability through joint training and engagements

Trust-building through sustained naval presence and exchanges

Humanitarian Assistance and Community Engagement

In line with India’s role as a ‘First Responder’ in the region, the ship will deliver Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) stores, reinforcing India’s support for disaster preparedness and resilience in Mozambique, a country frequently affected by cyclones and flooding.

Beyond strategic cooperation, the visit places strong emphasis on people-centric outreach, with a series of engagements planned, including:

Medical camps aimed at providing healthcare support to local communities

Community service initiatives to foster goodwill

Yoga sessions, promoting India’s cultural diplomacy and wellness practices

Friendly sports fixtures, strengthening camaraderie between naval personnel

Professional training exchanges, enhancing technical and operational capabilities

High-Level Engagements

During the port call, Captain Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, is scheduled to meet Shri Robert Shetkintong, India’s High Commissioner to Mozambique, along with senior officials of the Mozambique Navy. These interactions are expected to focus on expanding defence cooperation frameworks and exploring new avenues for joint maritime initiatives.

INS Trikand: A Key Asset in India’s Naval Fleet

INS Trikand, part of the Indian Navy’s Talwar-class stealth frigates, is equipped with:

Advanced guided missile systems

Anti-submarine warfare capabilities

Sophisticated surveillance and electronic warfare systems

Its deployment in the region highlights India’s capability to maintain a credible and responsive naval presence across critical maritime zones.

Advancing the MAHASAGAR Vision

The port call is aligned with India’s strategic vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)—a doctrine that emphasizes:

Collective maritime security

Capacity building among partner nations

Sustainable and inclusive regional growth

India’s expanding naval engagements in the IOR reflect a broader effort to ensure free, open, and secure sea lanes, while also addressing non-traditional security challenges through humanitarian and developmental support.

Broader Strategic Context

India’s outreach to Mozambique is part of a wider engagement with African littoral states, aimed at:

Enhancing South-South cooperation

Strengthening blue economy partnerships

Supporting regional stability through collaborative frameworks

As global maritime dynamics evolve, such deployments signal India’s intent to remain a reliable security partner and development collaborator in the Indian Ocean Region.