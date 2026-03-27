Crackdown on Counterfeit Levi's: Delhi Police Bust Illicit Manufacturing Unit

In a significant enforcement effort, Delhi Police successfully dismantled a counterfeit Levi's manufacturing operation in the city's northwest Rampura area. Three individuals have been apprehended as part of the bust.

Authorities recovered over 1,400 fake Levi's jeans and related accessories, revealing a network engaged in producing and distributing counterfeit goods. The operation, led by the District Investigation Unit, was executed after receiving a complaint regarding the illegal manufacturing of branded products.

A case has been filed under the Trade Marks Act at Keshav Puram police station. The accused face charges related to the illicit production of counterfeit brands. Officials are further probing the distribution network involved in the spread of these fake goods.