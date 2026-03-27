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Crackdown on Counterfeit Levi's: Delhi Police Bust Illicit Manufacturing Unit

Delhi Police dismantled a counterfeit Levi's manufacturing operation in northwest Delhi's Rampura area, arresting three individuals. Over 1,400 fake jeans and accessories were recovered. The operation uncovered the illegal production and distribution network of counterfeit goods. The accused are charged under the Trade Marks Act, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:06 IST
Crackdown on Counterfeit Levi's: Delhi Police Bust Illicit Manufacturing Unit
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enforcement effort, Delhi Police successfully dismantled a counterfeit Levi's manufacturing operation in the city's northwest Rampura area. Three individuals have been apprehended as part of the bust.

Authorities recovered over 1,400 fake Levi's jeans and related accessories, revealing a network engaged in producing and distributing counterfeit goods. The operation, led by the District Investigation Unit, was executed after receiving a complaint regarding the illegal manufacturing of branded products.

A case has been filed under the Trade Marks Act at Keshav Puram police station. The accused face charges related to the illicit production of counterfeit brands. Officials are further probing the distribution network involved in the spread of these fake goods.

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