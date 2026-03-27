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Delhi Police Partners with C-DOT for Next-Gen Tech Policing

Delhi Police collaborates with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) to enhance technology-driven policing. This partnership focuses on improving communication, cybersecurity, and emergency response using indigenous telecom solutions. Key technologies include a Facial Recognition System (FRS) and secure platforms like SAMVAD for robust policing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:48 IST
Delhi Police Partners with C-DOT for Next-Gen Tech Policing
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In a significant move to boost its operational capabilities, the Delhi Police has signed an MoU with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). Announced on Friday, this collaboration aims to integrate indigenous telecom solutions to enhance technology-driven policing.

The partnership will enable the deployment of advanced applications tailored to modern law enforcement needs. Key technologies like the Facial Recognition System (FRS) will assist in identifying suspects and missing persons by matching images with existing databases, improving the efficiency of the force.

Moreover, a unified communication platform, SAMVAD, will facilitate secure messaging and data sharing among police units. This collaboration is set to transform Delhi's policing landscape, ensuring better security, communication, and cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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