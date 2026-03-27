VP JD Vance Leads Anti-Fraud Task Force for Trump Administration

Vice President JD Vance launched a new anti-fraud task force under the Trump administration to address the misuse of social programs. The initiative aims to employ a comprehensive government strategy to combat fraud nationwide. According to Vance, fraud not only misappropriates taxpayer dollars but also deprives Americans of essential services.

The task force, involving half of the president's Cabinet and other top officials, is tasked with overseeing efforts to identify and eliminate fraud and waste in federal benefit programs. Vance highlighted recent fraud allegations in Minnesota, resulting in a temporary halt of Medicaid funding. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz criticized the move, claiming political motives.

The new effort includes forming a Justice Department division explicitly focused on prosecuting fraud. The Federal Trade Commission's Andrew Ferguson, vice chair of the task force, labeled the issue an existential crisis, stressing the importance of maintaining social trust. The task force's work is seen as pivotal ahead of the midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)