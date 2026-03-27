US Concerns Over West Bank Violence

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced concerns on Friday about violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation to the Israeli government.

In a statement to the press, Rubio underscored that the United States expects the Israeli government to take decisive action addressing these incidents.

Rubio's remarks were part of a briefing held before he departed from a G7 meeting in France, signaling international scrutiny and pressure regarding the developments in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)