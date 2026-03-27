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US Concerns Over West Bank Violence

Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, expressed concern over violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. He conveyed this position to the Israeli government, calling for action. Rubio highlighted the issue during a press briefing before departing from a G7 meeting in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:31 IST
US Concerns Over West Bank Violence
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • France

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced concerns on Friday about violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation to the Israeli government.

In a statement to the press, Rubio underscored that the United States expects the Israeli government to take decisive action addressing these incidents.

Rubio's remarks were part of a briefing held before he departed from a G7 meeting in France, signaling international scrutiny and pressure regarding the developments in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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