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Tragic Attack in Chilean School: A Wake-Up Call

A stabbing incident at the Instituto Obispo Silva Lezaeta in Calama, northern Chile, resulted in the death of a 59-year-old school supervisor and injuries to four others. The attack, by a 12th grade student, has raised concerns about school safety and prompted investigations into its premeditated nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:47 IST
Tragic Attack in Chilean School: A Wake-Up Call
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  • Country:
  • Chile

A tragic stabbing incident at a school in northern Chile has left the community in shock. The attack, which occurred at the Instituto Obispo Silva Lezaeta in Calama, resulted in one death and four injuries, according to police reports.

The assault, perpetrated by a 12th grade student, involved the use of accelerant liquids, suggesting premeditation. The police intervened promptly, detaining the suspect, and evacuation of the school was swiftly carried out. The deceased was identified as a 59-year-old school supervisor, while the conditions of the injured remain undisclosed.

Ricardo Díaz, Antofagasta's governor, labeled the incident as 'extremely serious,' emphasizing its unprecedented nature in Calama. This stabbing adds to Chile's historical struggles with school violence, amidst a backdrop of student protests that sometimes escalate to violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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