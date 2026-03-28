Blaze Erupts on Toronto High-Rise Under Construction

On Friday, Toronto police reacted swiftly to reports of a fire breaking out atop a building under construction in the city's downtown area. Witnesses describe seeing a substantial plume of smoke rising from the site, located close to Toronto's financial district.

The chaotic scene unfolded as possible explosions were reported from the premises, raising alarm among the densely populated neighborhood.

According to the Toronto Paramedic Service, emergency teams promptly arrived at the scene but, reassuringly, initial reports indicated no injuries were sustained.