Blaze Erupts on Toronto High-Rise Under Construction
Toronto police and emergency services responded to reports of a fire atop a downtown building under construction, accompanied by possible explosions. A prominent smoke plume was visible from the site situated near the financial district. Initial assessments found no injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:09 IST
On Friday, Toronto police reacted swiftly to reports of a fire breaking out atop a building under construction in the city's downtown area. Witnesses describe seeing a substantial plume of smoke rising from the site, located close to Toronto's financial district.
The chaotic scene unfolded as possible explosions were reported from the premises, raising alarm among the densely populated neighborhood.
According to the Toronto Paramedic Service, emergency teams promptly arrived at the scene but, reassuringly, initial reports indicated no injuries were sustained.
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