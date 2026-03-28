Suspended for Premature Release: Election Officer's Breach of Protocol

An official from the district's public relations department has been suspended after unauthorizedly sharing a complaint concerning the Kerala Assembly polls with the media, as confirmed by Election Commission authorities on Saturday.

The complaint was made public on Friday prior to the completion of an inquiry, an action seen as a blatant breach of official duty under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, according to an Election Commission statement.

This move also represents a violation of official protocols set by the Election Commission of India regarding the neutrality of official machinery. The District Election Officer has acted swiftly, suspending the concerned officer while an enquiry is underway, ensuring that official work continues uninterrupted. The complaint involved accusations of defamation against the UDF by the LDF candidate in Azheekode, K V Sumesh.