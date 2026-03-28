Tribunal Uncertainty in West Bengal: Voters Await Clarity

The operational launch of tribunals in West Bengal to address voter roll appeals remains unresolved, according to a senior official.

The Supreme Court mandates options for voters to appeal deletions, yet the exact timing and locations of tribunals are undecided, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal stated.

Final decisions rest with the Calcutta High Court, as spaces have been proposed statewide. Once finalized, tribuals will address unverified voter cases under 'adjudication', including migration and documentary issues.