Tribunal Uncertainty in West Bengal: Voters Await Clarity
The establishment of tribunals to hear voter appeals in West Bengal following missing names from electoral rolls is pending finalization. As directed by the Supreme Court, affected voters can approach tribunals, but key operational details, including locations and starting dates, are unresolved. Election officials are readying necessary software and assessing disputed cases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The operational launch of tribunals in West Bengal to address voter roll appeals remains unresolved, according to a senior official.
The Supreme Court mandates options for voters to appeal deletions, yet the exact timing and locations of tribunals are undecided, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal stated.
Final decisions rest with the Calcutta High Court, as spaces have been proposed statewide. Once finalized, tribuals will address unverified voter cases under 'adjudication', including migration and documentary issues.
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