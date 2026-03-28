Upholding Anonymity: A Supreme Court Mandate on Rape Survivors' Identity

The Supreme Court of India has issued a stern warning against revealing the identities of rape survivors in legal documents. The directive, reaffirmed in a recent judgement, instructs high courts to cease mentioning the names of survivors and their families in court orders.

This move follows the top court's 2018 ruling in the Nipun Saxena case, which prohibited the disclosure of victim identities across various media platforms. The bench noted that existing lapses reflect a broader issue of indifference and a lack of awareness concerning victim stigma.

Additionally, the court highlighted legislative efforts dating back to 1983 aimed at protecting victims' identities under the Indian Penal Code. By revisiting such legal frameworks, the Supreme Court seeks to correct historical oversights and mitigate reputational damage inflicted on survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)