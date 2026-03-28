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Delhi Court Grants Bail to Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in a money laundering case related to terror funding. The court's decision follows a previous Supreme Court ruling, and a detailed order is awaited. Shah was initially arrested in 2019 by the NIA for allegedly funding militant activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:16 IST
Delhi Court Grants Bail to Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah
Shabir Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Delhi court has granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah concerning a money laundering case linked to terror funding.

The bail was granted by Special Judge Prashant Sharma on Saturday, with a comprehensive order yet to be published. This decision aligns with a prior Supreme Court ruling from March 12.

Shah, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in 2019, stands accused of facilitating terrorist activities through financial channels, including hawala transactions.

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