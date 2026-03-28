Delhi Court Grants Bail to Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah

In a significant development, a Delhi court has granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah concerning a money laundering case linked to terror funding.

The bail was granted by Special Judge Prashant Sharma on Saturday, with a comprehensive order yet to be published. This decision aligns with a prior Supreme Court ruling from March 12.

Shah, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in 2019, stands accused of facilitating terrorist activities through financial channels, including hawala transactions.