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Tragedy Strikes: Journalists Lost in Israeli Airstrike on Southern Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon killed three journalists covering the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Among them was Ali Shoeib, a veteran correspondent for Hezbollah's al-Manar TV. Lebanon's President condemned the attack as a violation of laws protecting journalists. Israel accused Shoeib of being a Hezbollah intelligence operative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Journalists Lost in Israeli Airstrike on Southern Lebanon
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday resulted in the tragic deaths of three journalists in southern Lebanon, as reported by their respective TV stations. Ali Shoeib, a veteran correspondent with Hezbollah's al-Manar TV, was among those killed. The Israeli military claims he was a Hezbollah intelligence operative but has provided no evidence.

Alongside Shoeib, the strike also claimed the lives of Fatima Ftouni, a reporter for Al-Mayadeen TV, and her brother Mohammed. The journalists were reportedly covering the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah when the deadly attack occurred in the southern district of Jezzine.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun condemned the airstrike, labeling it a 'flagrant crime' against the protection of journalists. This incident reflects similar Israeli military allegations in past conflicts, questioning the legitimacy of media personnel during times of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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