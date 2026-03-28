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Escalating Tensions: Rising Violence in the West Bank

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli military forces near Bethlehem amid increasing violence in the West Bank. The incident is the latest in a surge of hostilities following Hamas's October 2023 attacks. The violence includes Israeli military raids and attacks by settlers, as well as Palestinian retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:15 IST
Escalating Tensions: Rising Violence in the West Bank
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A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli military forces near Bethlehem late Friday, reported the Palestinian health ministry. The boy, shot in the Dheisheh camp, arrived at the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The Israeli military described the event as a "violent riot" in which stones were thrown at soldiers, leading them to open fire. This incident marks the third reported Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank that day.

The West Bank has witnessed escalating violence since October 2023, marked by intensified military operations and increased settler attacks against Palestinians, following Hamas's attack from Gaza. Palestinian attacks on Israelis have also risen amidst tightened restrictions and displacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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