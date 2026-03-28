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CRPF Bribery Verdict: Former DIG and Colleagues Jailed

A CBI special court in Lucknow sentenced former CRPF Deputy Inspector General Vinod Kumar Sharma and two others to three years in prison for a 2009 bribery case involving constable recruitment. The case involved a criminal conspiracy to solicit bribes from candidates for securing recruitment positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:27 IST
CRPF Bribery Verdict: Former DIG and Colleagues Jailed
bribery
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict by a CBI special court in Lucknow, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CRPF, Vinod Kumar Sharma, was sentenced alongside two others to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2009 bribery case.

The court found Sharma and his associates guilty of soliciting bribes in a recruitment scam for constables. The trio, including CRPF personnel Satyavir Singh and Tirath Pal Chaturvedi, were also issued a total fine of Rs 1.2 lakh.

The charges stemmed from a criminal conspiracy to ensure candidate selection through illegal means. Filed initially in 2009, the case highlighted the unchecked corruption impacting the recruitment process within the CRPF ranks.

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