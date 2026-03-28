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Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 Extended Till April 5 Amid Record Footfall; Over 1,000 Artisans Showcasing Tribal Heritage

Officials noted that the scale of participation highlights the growing momentum behind tribal enterprise and the increasing consumer interest in indigenous products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:08 IST
Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 Extended Till April 5 Amid Record Footfall; Over 1,000 Artisans Showcasing Tribal Heritage
The festival aligns with the government’s broader efforts to integrate tribal communities into mainstream economic growth while preserving traditional knowledge systems. Image Credit: Twitter (@TribalAffairsIn)
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In response to overwhelming public participation and strong demand, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in collaboration with TRIFED, has extended the Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi, till April 5, 2026.

The extension reflects the festival’s growing popularity as a national platform for promoting tribal livelihoods, cultural heritage, and market access, with thousands of visitors engaging directly with artisans, entrepreneurs, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from across India.

Massive Participation Across States

The festival has witnessed significant participation, featuring:

  • 1,000+ tribal artisans, entrepreneurs, and SHGs

  • 78 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) from 22 States

  • 300+ art and craft exhibitors from 28 States

  • 120 tribal cuisine participants running 30 food stalls from 21 States

  • Cultural troupes showcasing traditional performances from diverse tribal communities

Officials noted that the scale of participation highlights the growing momentum behind tribal enterprise and the increasing consumer interest in indigenous products.

Boost to Tribal Livelihoods and Market Access

The extended duration is expected to further:

  • Enable direct sales and better price realisation for artisans

  • Expand market visibility for tribal products

  • Strengthen consumer-producer linkages

  • Promote sustainable livelihoods in tribal regions

The festival aligns with the government’s broader efforts to integrate tribal communities into mainstream economic growth while preserving traditional knowledge systems.

Beyond Exhibition: Business and Capacity Building

In addition to exhibitions and retail sales, the event has emerged as a hub for policy dialogue and business engagement, featuring:

  • Bharat Tribes Business Conclave

  • CSR Conclave

  • Thematic workshops on entrepreneurship and value addition

These platforms are facilitating partnerships between tribal producers, corporates, and policymakers.

Van Dhan Conclave on March 29

As part of the extended schedule, TRIFED will host a Van Dhan Conclave on March 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the venue.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Shri Durgadas Uikey, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, and will include five thematic sessions focusing on:

  • Sustainable livelihoods

  • Value addition of Minor Forest Produce (MFP)

  • Market linkages

  • Strengthening tribal entrepreneurship

The sessions aim to deepen knowledge exchange and scale up successful models like the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, which play a key role in empowering tribal communities through forest-based economies.

Celebrating Tribal India

Held at the historic Sunder Nursery, the festival offers visitors a rich cultural experience through:

  • Traditional crafts and handlooms

  • Indigenous cuisine

  • Folk performances

  • Live demonstrations of tribal artistry

The event continues to draw large crowds, making it one of the most prominent platforms for showcasing India’s tribal diversity.

Government’s Continued Focus on Tribal Empowerment

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs reiterated its commitment to:

  • Promoting inclusive economic growth

  • Preserving tribal culture and heritage

  • Enhancing market access and value chains

  • Supporting entrepreneurship and skill development

With the extension, visitors now have additional time to explore and support tribal artisans while experiencing the vibrant cultural fabric of Tribal India.

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