Tragedy in Lebanon: Journalists Targeted Amid Escalating Conflict

In a devastating escalation, Israeli forces launched an airstrike on Saturday in southern Lebanon, killing three journalists and sparking international outrage. The attack was followed by another one targeting rescue workers, intensifying the conflict.

Labeled as terrorists by Israel, the journalists were described by Lebanese authorities as civilians performing their professional duties. Israel remains firm on their accusations of Hezbollah's involvement, claiming misuse of medical facilities for military objectives.

As global entities like the WHO and Lebanese President Aoun denounce the attacks, concerns mount over the safety of journalists and medical personnel in conflict zones, adding to the growing death toll of over 1,180 people in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)