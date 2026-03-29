Tensions Rise as Aluminium Bahrain Facilities Targeted in Iranian Attack
Aluminium Bahrain, known as Alba, confirmed an Iranian attack targeted its facilities, resulting in mild injuries to two individuals. The attack is reportedly a response to earlier assaults on Iranian steel plants. Alba is currently assessing the damage caused by this incident, highlighting the region's growing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 05:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 05:02 IST
Aluminium Bahrain, commonly referred to as Alba, has verified that its facilities came under attack by Iran. This development was disclosed by Bahrain's state news agency on Sunday.
The assault led to mild injuries for two people, prompting an ongoing assessment of the damage at the Alba site. This attack follows claims by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that Alba and Emirates Global Aluminium were targeted in retaliation for attacks on Iranian steel plants.
The incident underscores escalating tensions in the region, drawing attention to the ongoing geopolitical conflicts affecting industrial operations.