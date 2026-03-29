EU Adopts Trump-Style Migration Policies Amid Controversy
The European Union is adopting stricter migration policies, similar to those of the Trump administration, by expanding its powers to track, raid, and deport migrants. This move follows right-wing parties coming to power in various countries and has raised concerns among human rights groups about potential abuses and legality issues.
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- Belgium
The European Union is quietly adopting tougher migration policies reminiscent of the Trump administration's approach. Recent changes allow the EU to expand powers in tracking, raiding, and deporting migrants to 'return hubs' in Africa and other regions. This move comes on the heels of right-wing parties gaining power, sparking controversy across the 27-nation bloc.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a centre-right leader, has insisted that such measures are necessary to prevent a repeat of the 2015 Syrian migrant crisis. However, human rights groups have raised alarms, accusing the EU of already conducting illegal pushbacks at its borders, stripping migrants of their legal rights.
Countries within the EU are considering models like Italy's under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has enforced stricter measures such as detention centers and increased maritime patrols. Critics argue Europe's policies echo those of former US President Trump, pointing to a trend of increased migrant surveillance, raids, and deportations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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