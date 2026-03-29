Delhi Police Nab Hoax Bomb Threat Culprit

Delhi Police successfully apprehended a man identified as Srinivas in Mysuru, who is accused of sending fake bomb threats via email to government offices, schools, and courts, causing public panic.

Operating from a residence in Brindavan Layout, Srinivas sent multiple emails in quick succession, threatening explosions and raising widespread alarm, according to police sources.

The operation followed meticulous technical tracking and surveillance, and Mysuru's VV Puram police station personnel assisted in the raid. Several SIM cards and a laptop, allegedly used for the fraudulent threats, were seized during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)