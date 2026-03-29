Delhi Police Nab Hoax Bomb Threat Culprit
Srinivas, who allegedly spread panic by sending false bomb threats to various institutions, has been apprehended by Delhi Police in Mysuru. He sent multiple threatening emails, leading to widespread alarm. Aided by local authorities, the police seized SIM cards and a laptop used in the crime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police successfully apprehended a man identified as Srinivas in Mysuru, who is accused of sending fake bomb threats via email to government offices, schools, and courts, causing public panic.
Operating from a residence in Brindavan Layout, Srinivas sent multiple emails in quick succession, threatening explosions and raising widespread alarm, according to police sources.
The operation followed meticulous technical tracking and surveillance, and Mysuru's VV Puram police station personnel assisted in the raid. Several SIM cards and a laptop, allegedly used for the fraudulent threats, were seized during the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)