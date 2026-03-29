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Rival Clash in Manipur: Four Cadres Shot Dead

In Manipur's Kamjong district, a violent clash between rival groups led to the death of four cadres from the banned NSCN Eastern Flank. The incident occurred in Hongbei village, where six members were ambushed and attacked. Police have recovered the bodies and are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:39 IST
Rival Clash in Manipur: Four Cadres Shot Dead
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A violent confrontation between rival groups in Manipur's Kamjong district resulted in the death of four cadres from the proscribed NSCN Eastern Flank. The clash occurred at 9 pm on Saturday in Hongbei village.

According to local authorities, members of the rival group ambushed a vehicle carrying six militants from the NSCN Eastern Flank and fired at them, killing four on the spot. Two individuals managed to escape the attack.

The police have recovered the bodies and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. The attack highlights ongoing tensions in the region, underscoring the complexities of local conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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