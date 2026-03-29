Haryana's Wheat Procurement Woes: Allegations of Conspiracy to Sidestep MSP
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accuses Haryana's Chief Minister of orchestrating a 'novel conspiracy' to avoid procuring wheat and mustard at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Surjewala claims that complex procedures and hurdles are in place to dissuade procurement, referencing challenging conditions and procedural roadblocks that supposedly hinder farmers.
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Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Congress leader, has raised concerns about wheat procurement issues in Haryana. He accuses Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of crafting a complex plan to evade purchasing wheat and mustard at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Surjewala points out a series of obstacles placed by the government, including mandatory tractor registration, specific time windows for gate passes, and biometric checks, which he argues complicate the procurement process.
According to Surjewala, these measures form part of a wider conspiracy to disrupt the MSP system, highlighting hurdles in the biometric requirement and procedural complexities intended to block farmers from selling crops efficiently.
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