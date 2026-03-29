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Digital Era Crime Fighters: Maharashtra's New Policing Frontier

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes the need for police to stay ahead of criminals in the digital age at the All India Police Duty Meet. Highlighting the importance of technology and modern infrastructure, he unveils advancements such as the Bhandewadi police station, a model for future facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:27 IST
Digital Era Crime Fighters: Maharashtra's New Policing Frontier
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the necessity for law enforcement to outpace criminal activity amidst rapid technological advances during the 69th All India Police Duty Meet.

He emphasized that the role of police is to serve citizens, with technology playing a crucial role in combating cybercrime and digital fraud. Highlighting progress, Fadnavis unveiled the Bhandewadi police station, which is set to become a template for future precincts due to its advanced features.

Director General of Police Sadanand Date remarked on the meet's significance as a "professional skill test" amid the realities of high-tech crime. This year's gathering, which includes 1,327 officers and 144 trained dogs from 29 teams nationwide, concludes on April 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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