Digital Era Crime Fighters: Maharashtra's New Policing Frontier

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the necessity for law enforcement to outpace criminal activity amidst rapid technological advances during the 69th All India Police Duty Meet.

He emphasized that the role of police is to serve citizens, with technology playing a crucial role in combating cybercrime and digital fraud. Highlighting progress, Fadnavis unveiled the Bhandewadi police station, which is set to become a template for future precincts due to its advanced features.

Director General of Police Sadanand Date remarked on the meet's significance as a "professional skill test" amid the realities of high-tech crime. This year's gathering, which includes 1,327 officers and 144 trained dogs from 29 teams nationwide, concludes on April 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)