High Court Seeks Clarity on Sealing Places of Worship

The Allahabad High Court has called on the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify its position on sealing places of worship. The court has asked whether such actions can be taken without providing notice or a hearing to property owners.

The inquiry arises from a petition filed by Ahsan Ali, protesting the sealing of a mosque in Muzaffarnagar. The High Court is seeking details on the legal grounds that justified the sealing of the under-construction mosque without prior notification.

The court also questioned if state permission was obligatory for plot owners to undertake constructions within worship premises. Ahsan Ali, who legally acquired the land in 2019, argued that authorities acted without granting him an opportunity for a hearing, contesting the legality of the mosque's construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)