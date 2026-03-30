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WTO Moratorium Talks Reach Deadlock as Brazil Stands Firm

The World Trade Organization talks ended in a deadlock as Brazil blocked efforts by the U.S. and others to extend a moratorium on e-commerce customs duties. The dispute highlights the challenges in reforming global trade rules amidst contrasting national interests and was seen as a major test for the WTO's relevance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 06:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 06:24 IST
WTO Moratorium Talks Reach Deadlock as Brazil Stands Firm

The World Trade Organization (WTO) talks ended deadlocked on Monday when Brazil opposed the United States' attempt to secure an extension for a moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions. The discussions, taking place in Cameroon, were aimed at bridging differences over extending the e-commerce moratorium and planning wider organizational reforms.

Brazil's resistance stems from a desire to remain cautious with only short-term extensions, contrasting with the U.S.'s push for a permanent extension. After negotiations failed, the talks will move to Geneva, highlighting the WTO's struggle to maintain relevance amidst trade disruptions following the Iran war.

In response to Brazil's stance, other nations voiced their concerns over the uncertainty of e-commerce evolution. Business leaders and some WTO members stressed the importance of predictability to avoid new duties. As discussions continue, a draft reform plan is shaping up, focusing on improving decision-making and enhancing the transparency of subsidy use.

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