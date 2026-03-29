WTO Reform and E-Commerce Moratorium: A Trade Tightrope

Trade ministers are nearing a consensus on a reform plan for the World Trade Organization, as discussions continue around the extension of a moratorium on electronic transmission duties, such as digital downloads, according to two diplomats. Key discussions at the WTO meeting in Cameroon seek to resolve differences between the U.S. and India regarding the e-commerce moratorium set to expire this month.

The moratorium, initially adopted in 1998 to foster early digital trade growth, is now seen as pivotal for the WTO's ongoing relevance, especially following a turbulent year marked by tariff disputes and disruptions from the Iran conflict. A draft reform plan, after initial resistance, outlines a timeline for progress and addresses key challenges, aiming to improve decision-making within the consensus-based system that has been hampered by a minority of countries.

Amid these talks, efforts to modify WTO rules to increase transparency and simplify subsidy regulations are highlighted. The U.S. and the EU claim China has exploited existing rules at their expense. Meanwhile, an agreement among some WTO members to boost investment in developing countries remains stalled due to India's objection, citing risks to the organization's foundational principles. As discussions on a potential four-year extension to the e-commerce moratorium continue, India's willingness for a two-year extension and the U.S.'s push for a permanent solution are under negotiation, with business leaders stressing the necessity of predictability for global trade stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)