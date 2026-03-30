Tragic Discovery: Bodies Found in Ajmer Well

Two missing men have been tragically found dead in a well in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The grim discovery followed local reports of a foul smell in Jaitpura village, leading to the retrieval of 26-year-old Surendra and 16-year-old Vishnu's bodies.

Police suspect foul play, noting the victims left home on March 20. Investigations, aided by forensic experts, are underway as the bodies undergo postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)