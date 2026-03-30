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Tragic Discovery: Bodies Found in Ajmer Well

In Ajmer district's Jaitpura village, two men's bodies were found in a well. Police suspect they were assaulted and discarded. Surendra and Vishnu vanished on March 20, with a missing report filed the following day. Forensic investigations are ongoing to unravel the cause of their deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:11 IST
Tragic Discovery: Bodies Found in Ajmer Well
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  • India

Two missing men have been tragically found dead in a well in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The grim discovery followed local reports of a foul smell in Jaitpura village, leading to the retrieval of 26-year-old Surendra and 16-year-old Vishnu's bodies.

Police suspect foul play, noting the victims left home on March 20. Investigations, aided by forensic experts, are underway as the bodies undergo postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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