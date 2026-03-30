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Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Jinx with Thrilling IPL 2026 Opener Victory

The Mumbai Indians marked the start of IPL 2026 with a historic win against Kolkata Knight Riders, ending a 14-year streak without a season-opening victory. Nita Ambani expressed joy at this 'really special' triumph, inspired by standout performances from Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton in a record-breaking chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:34 IST
Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Jinx with Thrilling IPL 2026 Opener Victory
Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Mumbai Indians (MI) celebrated a pivotal victory in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, overcoming the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with an impressive chase of 221 on Sunday. This victory marks their first season-opener win since 2012, breaking a prolonged 14-year jinx.

In a video shared on social media, MI owner Nita Ambani praised the squad for their remarkable performance, noting the personal significance of the win. She recalled that the last such victory had precedents where players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah were yet to debut, contrasting it with today's team.

Ambani even likened the wait for this victory to Lord Rama's 14-year exile, highlighting the significance of the breakthrough. During the match, a stellar performance by MI's openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton set the tone, both scoring rapidly to dismantle KKR's bowling attack, resulting in a record-run chase.

KKR's offensive, led by captain Ajinkya Rahane's half-century, initially set a formidable target. Crucial contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Finn Allen, and Rinku Singh bolstered their total. Despite Shardul Thakur's efforts in taking three wickets for MI, it was MI's batsmen who stole the show with their dominating partnership.

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