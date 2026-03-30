Jammu & Kashmir Embraces 100% E-Challaning: A Shift in Traffic Enforcement
The Jammu and Kashmir government announced on Monday that traffic enforcement agencies in the Union Territory have completely transitioned to a digital e-challaning system. Over 52,000 challans were issued in 2025 alone. The shift aims to boost road safety and improve enforcement through modern technology and equipment.
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The Jammu and Kashmir government officially stated on Monday that traffic enforcement agencies have successfully transitioned to a fully electronic challaning system. Over 52,000 e-challans were issued in 2025, signifying a marked increase from previous years, with fines and vehicle seizures rising steeply in the Union Territory.
Minister for Transport, Satesh Sharma, affirmed the growth of e-challans from 40,197 in 2024 to 52,543 in 2025 and reported that seized vehicles increased from 429 to 1,528 within the same timeframe. He further highlighted that suspended licenses totaled 1,641 in 2025, underscoring a rigorous approach to enforcement.
To ensure compliance with safety standards, actions were taken against sellers of non-standard helmets, resulting in 69 cases booked and 4,750 helmets confiscated. The acquisition of new enforcement tools like motorcycles and breath analysers reflects a dedicated strategy to enhance road safety in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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