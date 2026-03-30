Empowering Education: HEIs Lead Charge Towards Net Zero at WSDS 2026

In a significant move toward climate action, the Emerson Centre of Excellence at TERI School of Advanced Studies unveiled a compendium at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026 in New Delhi, highlighting pioneering initiatives by higher education institutions (HEIs) to achieve net zero transitions.

The book, 'Higher Education Institutions as Catalyst for Net Zero Transition: Leading by Practice,' presents 16 research-informed case studies, showcasing practical approaches to sustainability across domains, including energy, water, waste, and mobility. From IIT Bombay's sustainability initiatives to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's circular water systems, the book highlights diverse strategies and outcomes.

During the summit, panellists discussed the critical role of HEIs as engines of climate leadership. Emphasis was placed on integrating ecology with economy and the need for collaborative networks among HEIs. The summit reinforced the collective drive toward net zero through policy alignment, technology adoption, and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)