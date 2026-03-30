Suspended Battalion: Israel's Unusual Military Punishment

This week, the Israeli military took the rare step of suspending the Netzah Yehuda battalion, citing misconduct after soldiers were caught on camera assaulting a CNN crew in the West Bank. The battalion, comprising ultra-Orthodox soldiers, has a history of controversial actions against Palestinian civilians.

Notably, the unit was involved in the 2022 death of a 78-year-old Palestinian American, which drew U.S. government condemnation. In recent years, Israeli settler violence has spiked in the West Bank, where the incident took place, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

The Israeli military announced that Netzah Yehuda's suspension will include a process to strengthen its professional and ethical standards. This incident, which has attracted international attention, underscores the infrequency of disciplinary measures for soldier misconduct involving Palestinian victims.