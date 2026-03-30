Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza and West Bank Unrest
Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of four people in Gaza, part of rising violence since a ceasefire five months ago. Concurrently, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the West Bank. The ongoing conflict continues amid tensions with Iran and retaliatory actions against Hamas, with high fatalities reported.
On a recent Monday, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip caused the deaths of at least four people, marking a surge in violence since a ceasefire agreement brokered by the U.S. five months ago, as reported by local health authorities.
In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in separate incidents, indicating the conflict's further escalation. These strikes come as part of Israel's response to perceived threats from Hamas cells in Gaza, according to military reports.
The ongoing conflict has left more than 72,000 Palestinians dead since last October, with accusations from both Israel and Hamas regarding ceasefire violations. The unrest spreads beyond Gaza, involving broader regional tensions, particularly with Iran and Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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