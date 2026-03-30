Building Bridges: India's Strengthening Ties with the EU

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with India, led by Angelika Niebler. The discussion at Parliament House revolved around strengthening strategic relations between India and the European Union.

According to an official statement from the Lok Sabha, Speaker Birla expressed satisfaction with the inaugural meeting of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for the European Union. He termed the meeting a crucial step towards institutionalising legislative engagement between the two global entities.

The dialogue underscored the strengthening partnership between India and the EU, emphasizing shared democratic values and common global goals. The meeting also reinforced the commitment to deepen parliamentary engagements and enhance people-to-people connections between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)