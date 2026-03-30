Left Menu

Building Bridges: India's Strengthening Ties with the EU

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met a European Parliament delegation to discuss enhancing strategic relations between India and the EU. The meeting focused on institutionalising legislative engagement, highlighting shared democratic values, and enhancing parliamentary and people-to-people ties as key elements of the bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:47 IST
Building Bridges: India's Strengthening Ties with the EU
Lok Sabha Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with India, led by Angelika Niebler. The discussion at Parliament House revolved around strengthening strategic relations between India and the European Union.

According to an official statement from the Lok Sabha, Speaker Birla expressed satisfaction with the inaugural meeting of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for the European Union. He termed the meeting a crucial step towards institutionalising legislative engagement between the two global entities.

The dialogue underscored the strengthening partnership between India and the EU, emphasizing shared democratic values and common global goals. The meeting also reinforced the commitment to deepen parliamentary engagements and enhance people-to-people connections between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Showcases Global Leadership in Outcomes-Based Financing at OFA Summit 2026

India Showcases Global Leadership in Outcomes-Based Financing at OFA Summit ...

 India
2
Transforming Taxation: NDMC's New Property Tax System Promises Relief

Transforming Taxation: NDMC's New Property Tax System Promises Relief

 India
3
NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Amidst Heightened Tensions

NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Amidst Heightened Tensions

 Global
4
Electoral Controversy: TMC vs BJP Over Form 6 Submissions in West Bengal

Electoral Controversy: TMC vs BJP Over Form 6 Submissions in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026