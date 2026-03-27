SFI's Standoff at Presidency University: A Fight for Autonomy and Democracy

Students from the Students' Federation of India are holding a sit-in at Presidency University, demanding the institution's own entrance tests and timely student elections. The protest, already four days old, reflects the agitation over current entrance exams conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board.

Approximately 50 students are braving the humid weather to voice their demands. "We won't leave until the university commits to conducting its own entrance tests," stated Ushashree Mitra, the SFI's spokesperson. Additionally, they are calling for immediate elections to the Internal Complaints Committee and the students' union, in a bid for democratic representation.

Protesters have also raised concerns about the implementation of the National Education Policy, urging more clarity on course structures and the necessity for bridge courses. University officials are in discussion with the students, emphasizing that while solutions are being explored, immediate changes are tough to execute.

(With inputs from agencies.)