Empowering the Elderly: A New Age of Home Voting in Kerala
In Kerala's Assembly elections, 10,922 voters aged 85 or above and persons with disabilities exercised their franchise from home. Utilizing 2,468 teams, the Election Commission facilitated this process. This initiative includes 7,561 senior citizens and 3,361 voters with disabilities, highlighting Kerala's commitment to inclusive voting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented move, 10,922 voters aged 85 and above and persons with disabilities participated in home voting for Kerala's Assembly elections on Monday, official statistics reveal.
The Election Commission's data highlights that 7,561 senior citizens aged 85 or above and 3,361 persons with disabilities took advantage of this absentee voting process, aimed at accommodating those unable to visit polling stations.
To assist in this initiative, 2,468 teams were deployed to support absentee voters in casting their votes from the comfort of their homes, underlining a significant step towards inclusive voting in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)