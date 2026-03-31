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Space Ambitions: NASA Leads Moon Race With Artemis Program

NASA's Artemis program is spearheading the United States' efforts to return humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo era. The latest developments see astronauts preparing for the Artemis II mission, aiming to consolidate the U.S.'s leadership in space amidst growing competition, particularly from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 02:32 IST
Space Ambitions: NASA Leads Moon Race With Artemis Program
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NASA's Artemis program is leading the United States' mission to return astronauts to the moon, marking the first crewed lunar journey in over 53 years. This ambitious effort aims to establish a sustained human presence on the moon.

Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen are in the final stages of preparation for the Artemis II mission. Their journey will test the capabilities of NASA's Orion capsule and Space Launch System rocket, potentially launching on April 1 from Kennedy Space Center.

Meanwhile, in related space industry news, Starcloud's valuation has soared to $1.1 billion. The company's recent fundraise highlights the growing investment interest in space infrastructure as firms like SpaceX and Blue Origin ambitiously pursue off-Earth AI computing capabilities.

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