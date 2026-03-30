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Statue Controversy Sparks Protests in Shahjahanpur

A protest erupted in Shahjahanpur after statues of freedom fighters were demolished during roadwork by a private company. The municipal commissioner was transferred, prompting demands for an impartial inquiry. The controversy centers on the installation of repaired statues instead of new ones, despite initial assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:09 IST
Statue Controversy Sparks Protests in Shahjahanpur
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A controversy over the demolition of statues of revered freedom fighters in Shahjahanpur has led to a significant outcry, culminating in the transfer of the municipal commissioner.

The March 22 demolition was carried out during roadwork by a private company, leading to protests and demands for accountability. Local Congress leaders, including district unit president Rajneesh Gupta, have demanded an impartial investigation into the incident to ensure the responsible parties are penalized. The current municipal commissioner, Bipin Kumar Mishra, has been moved to a different role, with Saumya Gururani assuming his position.

Despite the state government's swift response to reinstall the statues, allegations persist that the administration only repaired and reinstalled the original statues rather than replacing them with new figures as initially promised. The descendants of the freedom fighters and other civic groups continue to call for justice and transparency, emphasizing the need to honor the martyrs appropriately.

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