Heritage Controversy: Debate Over Freedom Fighters' Statue Restoration
The demolition and hasty reinstallation of statues commemorating Kakori Train Action martyrs in a municipal complex have prompted criticism. An organization has challenged the validity of reusing restored statues, advocating for new ones. Meanwhile, controversies escalate over the unjust suspension of two engineers, alleged to be absent during the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a growing controversy, the demolition and subsequent reinstallation of statues of freedom fighters who participated in the Kakori Train Action have drawn significant backlash. An organization has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not to reinstall the hastily repaired figures, asserting that new statues should honor the martyrs appropriately.
The incident has also triggered debates over the suspension of junior engineer Pramod Kumar and assistant engineer Manoj Kumar. Questions have arisen regarding the fairness of their suspension, as the engineers were allegedly on leave when the statues were demolished by a construction company during road beautification activities.
While District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh claimed to have acted on recommendation, both he and Municipal Commissioner Vipin Kumar Mishra have faced scrutiny over their handling of the situation. This contentious issue remains unresolved as the community demands respect for the legacy of Ashfaqulla Khan, Roshan Lal, and Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, three figures hanged by the British for their revolutionary actions in 1927.
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