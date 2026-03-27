Outrage and Ritual: The Shahjahanpur Statue Controversy

The controversy in Shahjahanpur has ignited intense political disputes as Congress workers took to the streets on Friday, marching with torches to protest the alleged demolition of statues of national martyrs. The statues were reportedly discarded at a dumping ground, causing widespread anger.

Following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the statues of freedom fighters Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil, and Thakur Roshan Singh were reinstalled. The Chief Minister's prompt action included suspending a junior and assistant engineer, and lodging an FIR against the involved agency.

Protests have continued relentlessly, with opposition parties uniting to demand a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accusations that the statues were removed for political reasons persist, especially given their initial installation during Samajwadi Party president Tanveer Khan's tenure. The debate remains heated as calls for transparency grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)