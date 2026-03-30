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Tragedy in Haiti's Breadbasket: Gang Violence Strikes Again

In Haiti's Artibonite region, at least 16 people were killed and 10 injured in a gang-related attack. The incident, attributed to the Gran Grif gang, has heightened fears and displacement among local residents, following previous violence. The area is crucial for agriculture but is plagued by escalating gang conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:22 IST
Tragedy in Haiti's Breadbasket: Gang Violence Strikes Again
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At least 16 people lost their lives and 10 others were injured in a devastating attack in Petite-Riviere, located in Haiti's critical farming center, the Artibonite region. Police identified the assailants as members of the Gran Grif gang.

Local civil protection authorities indicated the casualty numbers might be higher, with reports of 17 fatalities and 19 injuries emerging. The violence erupted in the Jean-Denis neighborhood, according to local media.

This tragedy follows United Nations reports of armed groups displacing over 2,000 residents in the nearby Verrettes area, as gang conflicts continue to spread outside Port-au-Prince, compelling residents of Petite-Riviere to flee for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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