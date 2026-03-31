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Lebanon Grapples with Long-term Displacement Amid Ongoing Conflict

Lebanon is preparing for potential long-term displacement due to Israeli strikes and Hezbollah's involvement in regional conflict. Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed outlines plans for cash-for-rent programs amidst inadequate funding and increasing social tensions. Control over southern Lebanon by Israel further complicates sovereignty issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:07 IST
Lebanon Grapples with Long-term Displacement Amid Ongoing Conflict
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Lebanon is bracing for potential long-term displacement as Israeli strikes continue, and Hezbollah's involvement in regional conflict deepens the crisis. Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed discussed the situation in an interview, expressing concerns about the growing number of displaced individuals and the country's preparation efforts.

Amidst mounting tensions, Lebanon is evaluating options such as cash-for-rent programs to provide interim solutions for the displaced. However, Haneen Sayed emphasized that establishing camps is not currently part of their strategy, amidst fears of sovereignty violations by Israel's military actions in southern Lebanon.

Prolonged displacement risks aggravating social tensions across Lebanon's diverse communities, compounded by Hezbollah's decision to enter the conflict. The Lebanese government is scrambling to meet the basic needs of displaced families while facing significant funding shortfalls, sparking concerns over future social cohesion.

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