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Lebanon Braces for Long-Term Displacement Amid Ongoing Conflict

Lebanon is preparing for the potential long-term displacement of hundreds of thousands due to Israeli strikes. Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed highlighted concerns over displacement's impact on social cohesion. Amid reduced aid, Lebanon seeks solutions like cash-for-rent but rejects land grabs violating sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:11 IST
Lebanon Braces for Long-Term Displacement Amid Ongoing Conflict
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Lebanon is confronting the possibility that hundreds of thousands could be displaced for the long term due to Israeli military actions and evacuation orders, according to Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed on Tuesday.

Sayed's comments to Reuters follow Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz's statements regarding the military's plans to destroy homes along the Lebanon-Israel border and prevent 600,000 residents from returning to southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese government is considering measures such as cash-for-rent programs to address the needs of those displaced. Aid funding remains insufficient, as prolonged displacement threatens social cohesion amidst political and sectarian tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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